Polish President calls for NATO to extend immediate invitation to Ukraine

Duda stressed that a formal invitation could be extended now, while adding that full membership is not feasible during active combat operations.
Orysia Hrudka
15/01/2025
Duda: Hamas attack on Israel diverts global focus from Ukraine
Polish President Andrzej Duda has emphasized that NATO allies should extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance without further delay. The statement came during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw, as reported by European Peavda.

While adding that full NATO membership is not feasible while active combat operations continue, Duda stressed that a formal invitation could be extended now as a significant first step. This visit marks another significant step in Polish-Ukrainian diplomatic relations, with Poland maintaining its position as one of Ukraine’s strongest advocates for NATO integration.

“Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, I have consistently advocated for NATO countries to formally invite Ukraine to join the alliance. This would represent a crucial first step in providing real security guarantees by NATO members,” Duda stated during the conferenc

The Polish President noted growing support for this position among NATO leadership, with an increasing number of alliance heads of state favoring Ukraine’s invitation to join.During his working visit to Warsaw, President Zelenskyy met with both President Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk. In discussions with Tusk on 15 January 15, Zelenskyy outlined several potential security guarantees for Ukraine, including EU and NATO membership, substantial weapons packages, continued support for the Ukrainian military, and the possible deployment of foreign military contingents on Ukrainian territory.

