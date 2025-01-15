Zelenskyy outlines security priorities ahead of Trump meeting: NATO, EU membership, and allied forces support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy detailed Ukraine’s desired security guarantees during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on 15 January as reported by European Pravda, emphasizing NATO and EU integration, substantial military assistance, and the potential deployment of allied forces on Ukrainian territory.

Speaking about expectations for the upcoming administration of Donald Trump, Zelenskyy expressed hope for continued US policy supporting Ukraine’s strengthening. While specific details and timing of the post-inauguration meeting remain under development, Zelenskyy emphasized that ending the war with robust security guarantees remains the paramount objective.

“We seek to end this conflict through a just peace, which requires certainty that Russia won’t launch another war against Ukraine. This demands strong security guarantees,” Zelenskyy stated.

He identified EU membership and future NATO integration as strategically crucial security components.

The Ukrainian President emphasized that security arrangements must include “substantial weapons packages and sustained military support that cannot be significantly reduced when sharing a border with Russia.” He also expressed openness to hosting allied military contingents on Ukrainian territory, though noting this couldn’t serve as the sole security measure.

Zelenskyy disclosed ongoing discussions about these security arrangements with Baltic partners and upcoming talks with British leadership. The deployment of foreign military instructors for training programs is being considered as an interim measure.

Addressing military capabilities, Zelenskyy firmly rejected any suggestions of reducing Ukraine’s armed forces.

“Our military currently serves as our only security guarantee… Maintaining a strong army is an integral part of these negotiations,” he emphasized.

Recent polling indicates strong public support for both EU and NATO membership among Ukrainians, with NATO accession currently viewed as the higher priority.

The president made these remarks while preparing for discussions with President-elect Trump, highlighting Ukraine’s strategic priorities for maintaining its security and sovereignty in future negotiations.

