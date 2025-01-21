Support us on Patreon
Duda at Davos: Ukraine war must end in Kremlin’s defeat

byOlena Mukhina
21/01/2025
2 minute read
President of Poland Andrzej Duda at the the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on 21 January 2025. Source: Marek Borawski/KPRP/prezydentpl
On 21 January, Polish President Andrzej Duda said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the war in Ukraine must not end in the aggressor’s victory and that the Kremlin must face defeat, according to UkrInform

The World Economic Forum (WEF) opened in Davos, Switzerland, on 20 January. This year, the event focuses on “Cooperation in the Age of Intelligence” discussions. The forum is expected to host nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including 60 heads of state and government.

Duda acknowledged the world’s willingness to end the war swiftly but underscored that it could not be achieved without a triumph over the aggressor.

He stressed that the security of other nations depends on halting the Kremlin’s imperial ambitions. He explained that this means ensuring the existence of an independent, sovereign Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

The Polish president also highlighted the heavy price Ukrainian citizens are paying for their freedom but praised their resilience in resisting Russia.

Duda called on Western nations to fulfill their obligation to support Ukraine in its defense. He said that everyone committed to honesty, order, and global peace must assist Kyiv in this effort.

He expressed confidence that the West would not abandon Ukraine and would do everything necessary to ensure that an independent and sovereign Ukraine remains part of the free world.

Read also:

