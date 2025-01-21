Europe must strengthen defense policy, Zelenskyy urges at Davos forum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a unified European defense and security policy during his today’s address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing that countries should be prepared to make necessary defense investments without compromising other sectors.

“We need a unified European policy on security and defense, and all European countries should be ready to spend as much as is really necessary on security, not as much as they are used to spend during the years of doubt,” Zelenskyy stated.

He directly addressed concerns about budget allocation, adding that “there is no need to play on people’s emotions that defense should be compensated at the expense of medicine or pensions – this is not fair.”

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine are intrinsically linked to European security as a whole.

“Europe deserves to be strong. And for that, Europe needs the EU and NATO. Is this possible without Ukraine and without a just end to Russia’s war against Ukraine? I am sure that the answer is no,” he declared.

Zelenskyy also raised concerns about Europe’s future role in post-war negotiations, particularly in relation to major powers like the United States and China. He questioned whether “Trump will listen to Europe or will he negotiate with Russia and China without Europe,” underlining the urgent need for European self-reliance in matters of defense and security.

The president stressed the importance of strengthening transatlantic relations, suggesting that America’s attention needs to shift toward Europe – not because of war, but because of Europe’s potential. He emphasized that Europe must “shape history for itself and its allies to remain not just relevant, but alive and great.”

While expressing gratitude for the support Ukraine has received from European countries since the war’s onset, Zelenskyy maintained that Europe must develop its capacity for self-defense and establish a more prominent role in global affairs to ensure it cannot be ignored in crucial international decisions.