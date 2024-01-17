Eng
Bloomberg: Davos meeting yields no progress on Ukraine peace plan

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his 10-point peace plan to 83 delegations at the World Economic Forum, but failed to secure a date for a leader-level meeting or a clear action plan to end the Russian invasion.
bySerge Havrylets
17/01/2024
2 minute read
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting in Davos on 16 January 2024. Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram.
A meeting of national security advisers over Ukraine’s peace plan in Davos (Switzerland) ended with no clear path forward or a date for a leader-level meeting, according to Bloomberg.

Russia was not invited to a meeting on Ukraine’s peace plan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, attended by 83 delegations, Bloomberg reported.

According to Bloomberg, the Ukrainian delegation led by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tried to find support for its 10-point peace plan (Ukraine’s Peace Formula), which calls for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine, including Crimea that Russia annexed in 2014.

Ukraine’s formula for peace: Russia withdraws from Ukraine, returns POWs and deportees, pays reparations – Zelenskyy

The meeting of national security advisors in Davos ended without a clear action plan. The discussion was held without Russia, Bloomberg reported.

In Davos, Ukraine’s President held several bilateral meetings, hoping to draw attention and assistance to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. President Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on Russia during an eventful day at the World Economic Forum.

Ukraine’s President met with the NATO Secretary General, President of the European Commission, US Secretary of State, and leaders of other countries and discussed Ukraine’s security and economic prospects.

In his address to the participants of the Davos forum, Ukraine’s President said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will not stop if Ukraine’s allies withdraw their support. President Zelenskyy called Vladimir Putin “a predator who is not satisfied with frozen food” and said that Ukraine would never accept a frozen conflict. Zelenskyy reiterated that Russia must pay for its invasion and called for the confiscation of Russian frozen assets.

