Bloomberg: Davos meeting yields no progress on Ukraine peace plan

A meeting of national security advisers over Ukraine’s peace plan in Davos (Switzerland) ended with no clear path forward or a date for a leader-level meeting, according to Bloomberg.

Russia was not invited to a meeting on Ukraine's peace plan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, attended by 83 delegations, Bloomberg reported.

According to Bloomberg, the Ukrainian delegation led by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tried to find support for its 10-point peace plan (Ukraine’s Peace Formula), which calls for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine, including Crimea that Russia annexed in 2014.

In Davos, Ukraine’s President held several bilateral meetings, hoping to draw attention and assistance to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. President Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on Russia during an eventful day at the World Economic Forum.

Ukraine’s President met with the NATO Secretary General, President of the European Commission, US Secretary of State, and leaders of other countries and discussed Ukraine’s security and economic prospects.

In his address to the participants of the Davos forum, Ukraine’s President said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will not stop if Ukraine’s allies withdraw their support. President Zelenskyy called Vladimir Putin “a predator who is not satisfied with frozen food” and said that Ukraine would never accept a frozen conflict. Zelenskyy reiterated that Russia must pay for its invasion and called for the confiscation of Russian frozen assets.

