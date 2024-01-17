Eng
Esp

Swissinfo: Russia launches cyberattack on Switzerland after visit of Zelenskyy to Davos

byOlena Mukhina
17/01/2024
1 minute read
cyberattack ukraine hacker
Credit: maxpixel.net
On 17 January, Russia launched a cyberattack on Swiss federal government websites, according to Swissinfo.

Later, the hacker group known as “NoName,” which is linked to Russia, claimed responsibility for the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. They cited Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s participation in the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos as the reason for the attack.

Switzerland’s National Cyber Security Center said it quickly detected the attack, and specialists from the federal administration took necessary actions to restore access to websites.

DDoS attacks overload online services by sending a high volume of requests. Although the websites of Swiss federal departments and some offices were affected, the federal government’s online portal remained unharmed. The attack started before 8 am but was resolved by the afternoon.

The hacker group “NoName” had targeted the Swiss federal administration in June 2023.

A separate DDoS attack occurred against Switzerland’s Rhaetian Railway (RhB) on the same day, but the government warned the railway in advance.

In December 2023, the largest Ukrainian telecommunications operator, Kyivstar, and one of the country’s leading banks, Monobank, came under a hacker attack.

Ukraine’s top mobile and bank companies suffer hacker attack

Before the attack was officially confirmed, the company’s clients complained about network and internet outages. The attack caused a technical failure, which made mobile communications and Internet access unavailable.

