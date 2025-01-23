Support us on Patreon
Polish Foreign Minister cites three historical cases where Russian military losses triggered internal reforms, suggesting Ukraine’s victory could benefit both nations.
byOlena Mukhina
23/01/2025
1 minute read
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Radoslaw Sikorski via X/Twitter.
Polish FM Sikorski: Russia’s military defeats historically sparked reforms

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated at the World Economic Forum that Russia’s history shows a pattern of internal reforms following military defeats, citing the Crimean War, the Russo-Japanese War, and the Cold War, according to UkrInform.

On 20 January, the World Economic Forum opened in Davos, Switzerland. This year, the event focused on “Cooperation in the Age of Intelligence” discussions. It hosted 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including 60 heads of state and government.

Speaking at the event, Sikorski emphasized that a Ukrainian victory aligns not only with Ukraine’s interests but also with the long-term benefits for Russia and its people.

Sikorski highlighted that US President Donald Trump’s anticipated stricter measures against Russia make it urgent for the Kremlin to reach an agreement with Ukraine. He warned that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is repeating the Soviet Union’s costly mistakes by overextending militarily and alienating once-friendly nations, including Nordic countries and the UK.

Addressing hybrid warfare, Sikorski stressed the need for the West to counter Russian cyberattacks, assassinations, and hostilities. He praised Poland’s proactive measures, such as closing Russian consulates, restricting diplomats’ travel, and limiting access to Schengen privileges for individuals undermining the EU.

