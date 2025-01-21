Zelenskyy says 4,000 North Korean troops killed in Kursk Oblast out of 12,000 deployed

On 21 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that 4,000 North Korean troops have been killed out of 12,000 deployed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
According to the Ukrainian president, Russian forces have concentrated over 60,000 troops in the Kursk direction. He emphasized that battles involving North Korean soldiers are currently taking place in locations geographically closer to Davos than to Pyongyang.
Zelenskyy added:
“This was Putin’s strategy – to drag another country into this war,” Zelenskyy said.
The President noted he doesn’t know if Iran’s deals with Russia envisage the involvement of the Iranian troops against Ukraine.
“Although, I believe, in principle, Iran is already globally involved in this war after they began striking our civilian infrastructure, killing people in hospitals and schools with their long-range drones, and provided licenses for drone production on Russian territory,” Zelenskyy stated.
Kursk incursion was a preventive operation
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast in August was a preventive strike, which created a buffer zone protecting northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy.
“Our military deserves great gratitude for drawing forces to themselves in the Kursk direction,” he said, explaining that this operation prevented Russia’s attempts to capture Kharkiv and Sumy.
Addressing the situation in Ukraine’s east, Zelenskyy acknowledged significant challenges, citing delayed US assistance as a contributing factor.
“There was a long congressional voting process, then extended delivery times, and even now, last year’s supplies are still en route,” he said, referring to a six-month-long delay in approving funding for Ukraine military aid last year, caused by Congress Republicans.
