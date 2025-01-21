Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy says 4,000 North Korean troops killed in Kursk Oblast out of 12,000 deployed

Ukrainian forces created a buffer zone near Sumy through Kursk operation in Russia while facing pressure on theeastern front amid aid delays.
byYuri Zoria
21/01/2025
2 minute read
zelenskyy says 4000 north korean troops killed kursk oblast out 12000 deployed volodymyr zrlrnskyy world economic forum davos 21 2025 zele ukraine news ukrainian reports
Volodymyr Zrlrnskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 21 January 2025. Screenshot: Youtube/Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy says 4,000 North Korean troops killed in Kursk Oblast out of 12,000 deployed

On 21 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that 4,000 North Korean troops have been killed out of 12,000 deployed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

In Russia’s Kursk Oblast, some 12,000 North Korean troops fight alongside Russia. Earlier reports cited over 3,000 North Korean casualties, then 3,800. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that at a current rate of 92 casualties per day, North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast could see their entire contingent of 12,000 personnel killed or wounded within 12 weeks, by mid-April 2025.

According to the Ukrainian president, Russian forces have concentrated over 60,000 troops in the Kursk direction. He emphasized that battles involving North Korean soldiers are currently taking place in locations geographically closer to Davos than to Pyongyang.

Zelenskyy added:

This was Putin’s strategy – to drag another country into this war,” Zelenskyy said.

The President noted he doesn’t know if Iran’s deals with Russia envisage the involvement of the Iranian troops against Ukraine.

Although, I believe, in principle, Iran is already globally involved in this war after they began striking our civilian infrastructure, killing people in hospitals and schools with their long-range drones, and provided licenses for drone production on Russian territory,” Zelenskyy stated.

Kursk incursion was a preventive operation

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast in August was a preventive strike, which created a buffer zone protecting northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy.

“Our military deserves great gratitude for drawing forces to themselves in the Kursk direction,” he said, explaining that this operation prevented Russia’s attempts to capture Kharkiv and Sumy.

Addressing the situation in Ukraine’s east, Zelenskyy acknowledged significant challenges, citing delayed US assistance as a contributing factor.

There was a long congressional voting process, then extended delivery times, and even now, last year’s supplies are still en route,” he said, referring to a six-month-long delay in approving funding for Ukraine military aid last year, caused by Congress Republicans.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts