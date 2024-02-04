Russo-Ukrainian war, day 710: Intelligence says TU-95 commander, involved in missile strikes on Ukraine, killed in Russia

Exclusive

Ukraine’s artillery deficit twice as severe as EU’s 1mn round pledge falls through. Ukrainian soldiers now fire twice as less shells than one year ago, while the EU promises to deliver the promised 1 million shells only by the end of 2024

Military

Frontline report: Russia suffers heavy losses in failed assault on Novomikhailovka. As Russian troops failed to breach Ukrainian defenses near Vuhledar, they attempted to bypass the town from the north and attack Novomykhailivka. However, Ukrainian counterattacks pushed the Russian troops back by more than 2 kilometers.

ISW: Ukraine may face frontline sector prioritization choices amid artillery shortages. Artillery shortages and delays in Western military assistance may compel Ukrainian forces to make difficult decisions about allocating resources across various front sectors.

Intelligence and technology

Intel: Tu-95 commander involved in attacks against Ukraine shot in Russia. Major Oleg Stegachev was stationed at the Engels air base and “was directly involved in missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.”

Media: Estonia sends more Javelin anti-tank systems, machine guns to Ukraine. On 3 February, Estonia announced Javelin anti-tank systems, machine guns, and ammunition for small arms arrived in Ukraine as a part of a new $86 million aid package for the country.

International

Media: Finland to keep its Russia border crossings closed amid hybrid war concerns. Finland is extending the closure of its border with Russia for another month amid concerns that the Kremlin is trying to undermine the Nordic country’s security by sending thousands of migrants over the frontier.

Humanitarian and social impact

Abduction and torture: Ukraine’s Security Service identifies Russian soldiers involved in war crimes during invasion of Kyiv Oblast in 2022. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has identified four Russian soldiers who have been suspected of involvement in the abduction and torture of civilians in Kyiv Oblast during the occupation of the region in 2022.

Russian air attack caused partial blackout in Kryvyi Rih as Ukraine downs 9/14 drones. Similar to the night before, the Russian forces launched a majority of Shahed drones at energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing a blackout for nearly 15,000 residents.

Political and legal developments

WP: Ukraine informs White House about decision to fire Zaluzhnyi. While no formal dismissal announcement came amid persistent rumors, The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the Ukrainian government has informed the White House that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to remove Zaluzhnyi from his post.

Read our earlier daily review here.

As of 03 Feb 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 387940 (+880) Tanks: 6341 (+10) APV: 11805 (+13) Artillery systems: 9300 (+26) MLRS: 979 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 663 Aircraft: 332 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 7161 (+15) Cruise missiles: 1847 Warships/boats: 24 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 12352 (+36)

