Intel: Tu-95 commander involved in attacks against Ukraine shot in Russia

Major Oleg Stegachev was stationed at the Engels air base and “was directly involved in missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.”
byIryna Voichuk
03/02/2024
Russian pilot Oleg Stegachev. Credit: GUR/TG channel
Russian commander of the crew of the Tu-95 strategic bomber, Major Oleg Stegachev, was shot in Russia’s city of Engels, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (GUR) reported on 3 February.

Russian forces deploy TU-95 bombers and MIG-31 fighters in large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine.

According to GUR, Stegachev was stationed at the Engels air base and “was directly involved in missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.”

The incident reportedly resulted in Stegachev sustaining gunshot wounds. The details regarding his condition are currently being speciefied.

A photo apparently shows the location where Major Oleg Stegachev was shot. Credit: GUR/TG channel

While Ukrainian intelligence has not claimed responsibility for the assassination attempts, its report states, “Retribution awaits all war criminals – we know your names, addresses, car numbers, usual routes, and habits.”

