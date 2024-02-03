Intel: Tu-95 commander involved in attacks against Ukraine shot in Russia

Russian commander of the crew of the Tu-95 strategic bomber, Major Oleg Stegachev, was shot in Russia’s city of Engels, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (GUR) reported on 3 February.

Russian forces deploy TU-95 bombers and MIG-31 fighters in large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine.

According to GUR, Stegachev was stationed at the Engels air base and “was directly involved in missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.”

The incident reportedly resulted in Stegachev sustaining gunshot wounds. The details regarding his condition are currently being speciefied.

While Ukrainian intelligence has not claimed responsibility for the assassination attempts, its report states, “Retribution awaits all war criminals – we know your names, addresses, car numbers, usual routes, and habits.”

Read also: