Russo-Ukrainian war, day 699: Russia strikes Kharkiv as Ukrainian journalist’s film on Mariupol earns Oscar nomination

Appeasement gets an Olympic Gold. The IOC’s decision to permit Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Paris Olympics signals acceptance of authoritarian aggression to the world’s tyrants

Military

Russia loses 400 soldiers per square kilometer in Ukraine, Umerov says. Despite a sixfold artillery advantage, Russia failed to achieve advantage, Ukraine’s defense minister said.

Military: Russians intensify artillery, drone strikes in southern Ukraine. Russia mounts over 100 daily artillery attacks on Kherson Oblast, intensifies drone strikes to make up for time lost when weather impacted operations, the Ukrainian military says.

Ukraine downs all eight Russian suicide drones in nighttime attack. Russia continues its Shahed suicide drone attacks: last night it targeted Ukraine’s center and south with eight drones, all were downed, injuring no one, according to Ukraine’s Air Force and regional authorities.

As of 23 Jan 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 377820 (+960) Tanks: 6214 (+22) APV: 11548 (+59) Artillery systems: 8947 (+51) MLRS: 970 (+2) Anti-aircraft systems: 657 Aircraft: 331 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 6961 Cruise missiles : 1820 (+1) Warships/boats: 23 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 11956 (+65)



Intelligence and technology

Ukraine’s Brave cluster unveils AD Counter FPV system to counter Russian drones. The system, which emits white noise in the 850–940 MHz radio frequency range, renders FPV drones inoperable within a radius of up to 250 meters, even at distances of up to 3,000 meters from operators.

Canada to provide naval boats and F-16 training support to Ukraine. Canada’s Defense Minister Bill Blair announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including sending Canadian instructors for F-16 fighter jet pilot training and providing 10 rigid-hull inflatable boats for various operational uses​.

International

PM Shmyhal: Ukraine has three key tasks for 2024. Outlining 3 key objectives for 2024, Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal sought Poland’s backing to secure EU accession negotiations this year, clear NATO decisions on Ukraine’s pathway to membership at the Washington summit, and release of funding from the Ukraine Facility aid program.

NATO countries must prioritize security of their societies to defeat Russia, Zelenskyy says. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that victory over Russia hinges on NATO members fully committing to the war’s end, criticizing the skepticism and fears of escalation.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine downs 21/41 Russian missiles in another massive missile assault that killed at least six civilians (updated). Ukraine’s Air Force says Russia launched 41 missiles as air defenders downed 21 of those. The attack killed at least six civilians.

Ukrainian journalist’s film on Mariupol nominated for Oscar. Documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” capturing the devastating siege of the Ukrainian city by Russian forces, has earned a significant Oscar nomination.

Political and legal developments

President Zelenskyy and European People’s Party chief discuss key issues in Kyiv. During the meeting, President Zelenskyy and Chairman Weber discussed the upcoming European Parliament elections and the forthcoming EU summit, where a 50 billion euros support plan for Ukraine is set to be approved

Anti-graft watchdog: Key MoD procurement corruption scandal suspect caught trying to escape Ukraine. Son of key suspect in $25 million Ukraine defense procurement fraud scheme nabbed trying to flee, faces over a decade behind bars.

Zelenskyy signs decree acknowledging Russian territories historically populated by Ukrainians. According to the decree, Ukraine will make an action plan to preserve the identity of ethnic Ukrainians living in Russian territories after centuries of forced relocations and Russification policies.

Minister: Some 5,000 trucks left for Poland after Polish truckers suspended border blockade. Ukraine-Poland border traffic picking up pace with about 5,000 trucks having crossed over since Polish truckers suspended the blockade of border checkpoints last week, says Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov.