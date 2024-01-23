NATO countries must prioritize security of their societies to defeat Russia, Zelenskyy says

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that victory over Russia in its war against Ukraine can be achieved once every NATO member country fully commits to ending this war as if it were their own battle. Zelenskyy expressed this opinion while engaging in a joint discussion with the Polish Prime Minister , addressing students from various Ukrainian universities.

“Ukraine is not in NATO, because there are indeed several skeptical countries. What is this group of states afraid of? They fear escalation from Russia. This is an official such statement. But I can’t tell now which countries they are. You are smart, you yourself will understand,” Zelenskyy said.

He noted that such an approach “sounds very insulting.”

“When someone says that there will be an escalation, it says specifically that now we are here where about a third of the territory is occupied and how many people have died, and this suggests that this is not an escalation for them. That is, this is not a war for everyone, even for those who help you and who believe that Russia is an occupier,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy stressed that “it will be possible to defeat Russia when all [NATO countries] are completely frank, open and really on the side of ending the war.”