Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukraine and European nations to collaborate on the joint production of advanced air defense systems to ensure protection against all types of missile threats. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Zelenskyy emphasized the critical need for a European “Iron Dome” capable of countering both cruise and ballistic missiles.

“By investing now in the production of Ukrainian drones, we are investing not only in the security of Europe, but also in Europe’s ability to be a guarantor of security for other vital regions,” Zelenskyy said as reported by Interfax. He stressed the importance of creating robust air defense systems to shield against evolving threats.

Zelenskyy further highlighted that Europe must build its own comprehensive defense infrastructure, independent of external goodwill.

“We cannot rely on the goodwill of several capitals when it comes to the security of Europe – be it Washington, Berlin, Paris, London, Rome, or – after Putin unsettles some imaginary democrat in Moscow,” he stated.

The call for joint production aligns with Europe’s increasing focus on defense self-reliance. Zelenskyy’s vision of a collaborative effort to develop a European air defense system highlights Ukraine’s pivotal role as both a security partner and a contributor to technological advancements.

This appeal comes as Ukraine continues to lead defense innovations, particularly in drone production and artillery manufacturing, showcasing its resilience and strategic importance to European security.

Ukraine has been actively enhancing its defense capabilities through strategic partnerships with European nations and defense manufacturers. A significant development occurred in July 2024 when German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall established joint production facilities in Ukraine for armored vehicles, ammunition, and air defense systems.

In April 2023, Ukraine and Italy discussed the possibility of jointly producing air defense systems to protect critical infrastructure from drone attacks. This initiative reflects Ukraine’s commitment to expanding military-industrial cooperation with European partners.

Further advancing its defense production capabilities, Ukraine has increased domestic arms manufacturing. By December 2024, Ukraine’s defense industry secured 59% of military contracts following a surge in production, marking a significant step toward self-sufficiency in defense procurement.

