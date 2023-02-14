France and Italy are working to provide a SAMP/T air defense system for Ukraine — Austin

The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that “France and Italy are working to provide a SAMP/T air defense system for Ukraine” during his opening remarks at the Ramstein group meeting on 14 February 2023.

“Today, we heard about significant new contributions in the field of air defense. Including from Italy and France, which jointly announced that they would provide Ukraine with the SAMP/T air defense system,” Austin also said later during the meeting, the Ukrinform correspondent informed.

He also confirmed several other previous commitments. In particular, a consortium of countries, including Germany, Poland, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands are working together to provide Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine. For more armored power, the United States, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands are jointly providing more than 90 T-72 tanks. This is in addition to Poland’s latest donation of T-72s.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: air defense, Ramstein