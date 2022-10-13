Ukraine shot down 5 missiles on Oct 13 – Air Force Command “West”

Ukraine shot down 5 missiles on Oct 13 – Air Force Command “West”

Infographic: Ukraine's Air Force Command, translation: Euromaidan Press  

Latest news Ukraine

On October 13, the Ukrainian Air Force”West” shot down 5 missiles: four cruise missiles in the west and one in the south of Ukraine, Ukraine’s Air Forces “West” reported.

“On October 13, Russian occupation forces attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the western region from the Black Sea with Kalibr cruise missiles. Four cruise missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the “West” air command in the area of our responsibility,” Ukraine’s Air Forces “West” informed.

Another missile was shot down in southern Ukraine.

On Oct. 12, Ukraine shot down 5 Russian helicopters, 19 drones, Air Force Command reported.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags