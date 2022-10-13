Ukraine shot down 5 missiles on Oct 13 – Air Force Command “West”

Infographic: Ukraine's Air Force Command, translation: Euromaidan Press

On October 13, the Ukrainian Air Force”West” shot down 5 missiles: four cruise missiles in the west and one in the south of Ukraine, Ukraine’s Air Forces “West” reported.

“On October 13, Russian occupation forces attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the western region from the Black Sea with Kalibr cruise missiles. Four cruise missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the “West” air command in the area of our responsibility,” Ukraine’s Air Forces “West” informed.

Another missile was shot down in southern Ukraine.

On Oct. 12, Ukraine shot down 5 Russian helicopters, 19 drones, Air Force Command reported.