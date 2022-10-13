Ukraine shot down five Russian helicopters, 19 drones on Oct 12 – Air Force Command

Infographic: Ukraine's Air Force Command, translation: Euromaidan Press 

On 12 October, anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed five Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters, 17 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, and two Zala Lantset UAVs, Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported.

The Command also says that early in the morning today, Ukrainian air defenses have already shot down six Iranian-made Shahed-136 loitering munitions in Ukraine’s south, four in the skies of Odesa Oblast and two more in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Also, the Air Force Command reported the loss of a Ukrainian fighter jet near Vinnytsia yesterday evening, its pilot ejected successfully. According to the Command, the plane malfunctioned and crashed during the mission to destroy Russian Shahed-136s.

“On that day, the pilot already destroyed five Shaheds, three in the south of Ukraine and two over Vinnytsia. And the day before, during the massive missile attack, he shot down two cruise missiles of the occupiers,” the Command wrote.

