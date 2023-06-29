Loss of Il-22M aircraft during Wagner mutiny will “almost certainly” damage morale within Russian forces – UK Intel

Loss of Il 22M aircraft during Wagner mutiny will “almost certainly” damage morale within Russian forces – UK Intel

 

Latest news Ukraine




The loss of Il-22M aircraft during the Wagner mutiny is likely to have a negative impact on Russian air and land operations, according to the latest report of UK Intelligence.

“In the short term, the psychological shock of losing a large number of aircrew in this manner will almost certainly damage morale within the Russian Aerospace Force.”

 

“On 24 June, the Wagner PMC reportedly shot down Russian military helicopters and an Ilyushin Il-22M airborne command post aircraft.”

 

“The Il-22M is part of a relatively small fleet of up to 12 aircraft, heavily utilized for both airborne command and control and radio-relay tasks. These special mission aircraft have played a key role in orchestrating Russian forces in their war against Ukraine.”

 

“As high-value assets, they have operated within the safety of Russian airspace, far beyond the range of Ukrainian air defense systems. The loss of this aircraft is likely to have a negative impact on Russian air and land operations.”

 

“In the long run, it is likely to undermine Russia’s ability to command and coordinate its forces, especially during periods of high-tempo operations,” the UK Intelligence adds.

Earlier, the Dutch project Oryx reported that during the Wagner munity, mercenaries shot down Il-22M and six helicopters, including Ka-52, Мі-8, and Мі-35М.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags