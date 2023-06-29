Loss of Il-22M aircraft during Wagner mutiny will “almost certainly” damage morale within Russian forces – UK Intel

The loss of Il-22M aircraft during the Wagner mutiny is likely to have a negative impact on Russian air and land operations, according to the latest report of UK Intelligence.

“In the short term, the psychological shock of losing a large number of aircrew in this manner will almost certainly damage morale within the Russian Aerospace Force.”

“On 24 June, the Wagner PMC reportedly shot down Russian military helicopters and an Ilyushin Il-22M airborne command post aircraft.”

“The Il-22M is part of a relatively small fleet of up to 12 aircraft, heavily utilized for both airborne command and control and radio-relay tasks. These special mission aircraft have played a key role in orchestrating Russian forces in their war against Ukraine.”

“As high-value assets, they have operated within the safety of Russian airspace, far beyond the range of Ukrainian air defense systems. The loss of this aircraft is likely to have a negative impact on Russian air and land operations.”

“In the long run, it is likely to undermine Russia’s ability to command and coordinate its forces, especially during periods of high-tempo operations,” the UK Intelligence adds.