Russian likely bans senior officials from resignation to prevent impression of defeatism – UK intel

In its May 18 intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says Russia is implementing a ban on the resignation of senior officials, including regional leaders, security officials, and members of the Presidential Administration, as a means to maintain a collective responsibility for the war effort and deter any impression of defeatism.
The ministry tweeted:
- “The Russian state is likely effectively banning senior officials from resigning from their jobs while the ‘Special Military Operation’ continues. The measures likely extend to at least regional leaders, security officials and members of the powerful Presidential Administration.”
- “In private, many officials are likely highly sceptical about the war, as well as often experiencing work stress within the dysfunctional wartime apparatus. The ban is likely enforced with strong hints that resignees will face trumped up criminal charges.”
- “As well as being concerned about capability gaps resignees would leave, the authorities are likely also attempting to prevent any impression of defeatism, and to bolster a sense of collective responsibility for the war.”
