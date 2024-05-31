Frontline report: Ukraine launches counteroffensive in Vovchansk against Russians

Day 826: May 29 Today, there are a lot of updates from the Kharkiv direction.

In Vovchansk, the situation remains highly fluid as Ukrainian forces continue their counteroffensive operations. Ukrainian troops have successfully stabilized the area, with analysts estimating that around 38,000 Ukrainian soldiers are deployed in this direction, compared to approximately 14,000 Russian troops.

Recent developments highlight substantial efforts by Ukrainian forces to regain control and secure key strategic areas.

Firstly, Ukrainian forces have successfully restored a critical bridge near Staryi Saltiv, significantly enhancing their logistical capabilities and enabling the smooth movement of troops and supplies.

Recent footage from the European Sentinel satellite reveals that Ukrainian engineers have deployed a pontoon bridge, which is crucial for sustaining the counteroffensive operations in the area by ensuring continuous support for the advancing Ukrainian units.

Secondly, various military observers report that Ukrainian forces have concentrated significant numbers in Billy Kolodiaz, preparing for a counterattack. This small settlement, located about 15 km southeast of Vovchansk, occupies a strategic height, providing quick and direct access for deploying counterattacking forces.

In response, Russian forces have attempted to destroy bridges on the Vovcha River to hinder Ukrainian advances. Despite these efforts, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is progressing, creating instability and vulnerability within the Russian positions in Vovchansk.

Reports suggest that Russian forces are preparing to retreat due to the persistent Ukrainian counterattacks. Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Khortytsia Group of Forces, stated that Russian forces are attempting to make tactical gains in Vovchansk to establish footholds for future advances.

However, Ukrainian counterattacks, along with effective artillery and drone strikes, are thwarting these efforts. Both Ukrainian and Russian sources describe Russian operations in the area as defensive, with Ukrainian forces increasingly seizing the tactical initiative.

Recent geolocated images depict a segment of a counter-offensive operation conducted by the Siberian Battalion, a military unit composed of Russian citizens. This battalion was among the first to confront the Russian advance in the ongoing Kharkiv offensive and continues to engage in some of the most intense combat in the region.

The images reveal the assault group entering a fortified position, which appears to be consistent with fortifications constructed by Ukrainian authorities in recent months.

This suggests that these positions were initially captured by Russian forces and later recaptured by Ukrainian troops during a counterattack. Inside the fortification, the soldiers encountered the remains of eliminated Russian soldiers. If you want to get access to the original uncensored combat footage, you can find it on our Telegram channel by using the QR code or the link in the description.

Additional footage from the 82nd Ukrainian Airborne Assault Brigade showcases urban combat within the city of Vovchansk. Ukrainian forces advanced in an American “Stryker” armored personnel carrier, navigating through various streets and frequently firing its main machine gun. The video culminates with soldiers dismounting from the vehicle and deploying an ATGM missile to strike a Russian position, resulting in a massive explosion. The original uncensored video of this operation can be found on our Telegram channel as well.

Despite Ukrainian successes, Russian forces have made considerable efforts to saturate the area with manpower and equipment to prevent Ukrainian forces from seizing the tactical initiative. Ukrainian officials stated that their forces are effectively pushing Russian troops out of captured positions, but the dense deployment of Russian personnel and resources continues to pose significant challenges.

According to Russian military bloggers, Ukrainian forces maintain a presence at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant in central Vovchansk on the northern bank of the Vovcha River, highlighting the ongoing intense engagements in urban areas.

To counter Ukrainian movements, Russian forces have destroyed another bridge across the Vovcha River near Tykhe. Images provided by the Russian Air Force show the sequence of the attack: an air-to-surface missile first hits a vehicle parked near the bridge, followed by a second missile that directly strikes the bridge, destroying one lane and severely damaging another. Shortly afterward, Russian sources reported that Ukrainian forces had begun reconstruction work on the bridge using pontoon equipment, demonstrating their adaptability and commitment to maintaining supply lines and operational momentum.

The operational implications of the ongoing actions in Vovchansk are significant. The restoration of the bridge near Staryi Saltiv and the concentration of forces in Bily Kolodiaz underscore Ukraine’s commitment to regaining control of critical areas. The instability of the Russian bridgehead in Vovchansk, coupled with effective Ukrainian counterattacks, suggests a potential shift in control dynamics in the region.

Overall, the Vovchansk front remains a focal point of intense military activity. Ukrainian forces have made significant progress in restoring critical infrastructure and concentrating troops for effective counterattacks. With a substantial personnel advantage of approximately three to one, Ukrainian forces have stabilized the situation along this front.

The success of their counteroffensive operations is crucial for maintaining momentum and preventing Russian forces from consolidating their positions. The outcomes of these engagements are likely to influence future Russian plans and operations in the northern Kharkiv region.

