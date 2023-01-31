Russia likely aiming to develop a new axis of advance into Donetsk Oblast – British intel

Russia is carrying out more concerted assaults around two Donetsk towns likely aiming to develop a new axis of advance into Donetsk Oblast, the British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update.

The ministry tweeted:

“In the last three days, Russia has likely developed its probing attacks around the towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar into a more concerted assault.”

“The settlements lie 50km south-west of Donetsk city, and Russia previously used the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade in an unsuccessful assault on the same area in November 2022. Elements of the 155th are again involved as part of an at least brigade sized force which has likely advanced several hundred metres beyond the small Kashlahach River which marked the front line for several months.”

“Russian commanders are likely aiming to develop a new axis of advance into Ukrainian-held Donetsk Oblast, and to divert Ukrainian forces from the heavily contested Bakhmut sector. There is a realistic possibility that Russia will continue to make local gains in the sector. However, it is unlikely that Russia has sufficient uncommitted troops in the area to achieve an operationally significant breakthrough.”

Tags: British intelligence, Donetsk Oblast