Russia likely considering new mobilization wave – British intelligence

In its daily update, the British Defense Intelligence has stated that Russia is likely considering a new wave of partial mobilization as dual citizens were prevented from leaving the country, being told that their names are on mobilization lists.

“Russian authorities are likely keeping open the option of another round of call-ups under the ‘partial mobilization’.

On 22 January 2023, media reported that Russian border guards were preventing dual passport-holding Kyrgyz migrant workers from leaving Russia, telling the men that their names were on mobilization lists.

Separately, on 23 January 2023, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the decree on ‘partial mobilization’ continues to remain in force, claiming the decree remained necessary for supporting the work of the Armed Forces.

Observers had questioned why the measure had not been formally rescinded.

The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent.”

On 21 September 2022, Russian President Putin announced a “partial mobilization” in Russia, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that 300,000 reservists would be mobilized. Later it turned out that a classified clause in Putin’s decree referred to the mobilization of a million people.

In late October, the Russian Defense Minister reported on the alleged completion of mobilization. Vladimir Putin reiterated the same statement but did not sign a corresponding decree.

Earlier this month, Ukraine’s intelligence announced that Russia may mobilize another 500,000 in its new wave of mobilization and Ukraine’s Defense Minister predicted that Russia will close the borders to its male citizens in the next mobilization wave.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: mobilization, Russia