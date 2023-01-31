British Challenger 2 tanks to arrive in Ukraine “before summer” – Ben Wallace

Latest news Ukraine

British Challenger 2 tanks donated to Ukraine will arrive on the front line “this side of summer,” UK Defense Minister Wallace said, Reuters reported.

Asked in parliament when the 14 Challenger tanks it has agreed to supply would be deployed onto the battlefield, Wallace said: “It’ll be this side of the summer, or May – it’ll be probably towards Easter time.”

The Minister of Defense noted that security considerations do not allow him to talk about the training schedule of the Ukrainian military, but they will begin with operational training and then proceed to “combat operations.”

The UK was the first of Ukraine’s allies to break the stalemate on providing main battle tanks to the front, announcing on 15 January that it will supply 14 Challenger 2 tanks in the “coming weeks.” This was followed by the decisions of Germany and the US to provide Leopard 2 and Abrams tanks.

Not only Abrams: what else the US provides in its biggest-yet aid packages

