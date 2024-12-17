Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK intel: Russia’s tank losses reveal strategic vulnerabilities despite tactical gains

While satellite imagery confirms the depletion of Russia’s armored vehicle reserves at key storage facilities, its forces have advanced to Pokrovsk’s southern outskirts.
byBenjamin Looijen
17/12/2024
2 minute read
Russian tanks, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Russian tanks, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
UK intel: Russia’s tank losses reveal strategic vulnerabilities despite tactical gains

Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine continue to increase. Russia has lost over 3,600 Main Battle Tanks and nearly 8,000 armored vehicles since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

This situation underscores both the intense scale of the Russo-Ukrainian War and Russia’s diminishing ability to sustain modern mechanized warfare, potentially shaping the future trajectory of the war if the war continues.

As reported by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, this has led to a reliance on outdated and poorly maintained Soviet-era equipment from strategic storage depots. Armored equipment is being hauled out of storage, upgraded where possible and sent to the frontline.

Imagery has confirmed a large reduction of stored armored vehicles at tank storage bases at Arsenyev, Buy and Ulan-Ude since 2022.

Image from the UK Ministry of Defense via X.
 
Image from the UK Ministry of Defense via X.
 
Image from the UK Ministry of Defense via X.
 

Russian forces making gains near Pokrovsk

Despite severe losses in manpower and materiel, British intelligence reports that the Russian Armed Forces have made further gains to the south of Pokrovsk, a key logistical hub in Donetsk Oblast.

On 15 December, Russian forces were approximately 3 km from the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk, having reportedly taken the village of Shevchenko. This village lies at an intersection of two routes leading into Pokrovsk.

Military analysts of the British Ministry of Defense consider that Russia will likely continue to make gains towards Pokrovsk whilst continuing to advance westwards to the south of the town.

In addition, Russian forces have highly likely intersected Velyka Novsilka’s north-eastern logistics route, the T-05-18. In early December, Ukrainian forces reportedly regained control of the village of Novyi Komar, and continue to maintain one remaining supply route to Velyka Novsilka from the north.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts