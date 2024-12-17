UK intel: Russia’s tank losses reveal strategic vulnerabilities despite tactical gains

Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine continue to increase. Russia has lost over 3,600 Main Battle Tanks and nearly 8,000 armored vehicles since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

This situation underscores both the intense scale of the Russo-Ukrainian War and Russia’s diminishing ability to sustain modern mechanized warfare, potentially shaping the future trajectory of the war if the war continues.

As reported by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, this has led to a reliance on outdated and poorly maintained Soviet-era equipment from strategic storage depots. Armored equipment is being hauled out of storage, upgraded where possible and sent to the frontline.

Imagery has confirmed a large reduction of stored armored vehicles at tank storage bases at Arsenyev, Buy and Ulan-Ude since 2022.

Russian forces making gains near Pokrovsk

Despite severe losses in manpower and materiel, British intelligence reports that the Russian Armed Forces have made further gains to the south of Pokrovsk, a key logistical hub in Donetsk Oblast.

On 15 December, Russian forces were approximately 3 km from the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk, having reportedly taken the village of Shevchenko. This village lies at an intersection of two routes leading into Pokrovsk.

Military analysts of the British Ministry of Defense consider that Russia will likely continue to make gains towards Pokrovsk whilst continuing to advance westwards to the south of the town.

In addition, Russian forces have highly likely intersected Velyka Novsilka’s north-eastern logistics route, the T-05-18. In early December, Ukrainian forces reportedly regained control of the village of Novyi Komar, and continue to maintain one remaining supply route to Velyka Novsilka from the north.

