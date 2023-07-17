A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft crashed into the sea

A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft crashed in the Russian Krasnodar region. The pilot ejected but didn’t survive after falling into the sea, Russian media reported.

Multiple Russian telegram channels shared videos filmed by locals of how the plane crashed into the sea. One of the videos shows how the pilot was subsequently taken from the water, but doctors couldn’t save him.

A Russian fighter jet Su-25 crashes into the sea in Russia's Kransodar region, Russian media report The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

