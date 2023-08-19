Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast damages 400 buildings

byOlena Mukhina
19/08/2023
1 minute read
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast on 19 August. Source: The Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Russian drone attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast on 19 August damaged 400 buildings in the region, said the First Deputy Chief of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration, Serhii Tiurin, according to Suspilne.

Administrative buildings, schools, public facilities, as well as hundreds of private houses in the Medzhybizka and Derazhnianska communities were damaged in the drone attack, according to Tiurin. However, no casualties were reported. 

Ukraine is currently assessing the damage caused by the attack, he added. Also, distribution points for construction materials, allocated from community reserve funds, were set up. Furthermore, efforts are underway to receive assistance from our international partners.

On the night of August 19, Russia launched drones on Ukrainian peaceful cities and villages. The air defense forces managed to shoot down 15 out of 17 “Shahed” drones.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts