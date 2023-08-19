Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast damages 400 buildings

Russian drone attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast on 19 August damaged 400 buildings in the region, said the First Deputy Chief of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration, Serhii Tiurin, according to Suspilne.

Administrative buildings, schools, public facilities, as well as hundreds of private houses in the Medzhybizka and Derazhnianska communities were damaged in the drone attack, according to Tiurin. However, no casualties were reported.

Ukraine is currently assessing the damage caused by the attack, he added. Also, distribution points for construction materials, allocated from community reserve funds, were set up. Furthermore, efforts are underway to receive assistance from our international partners.

On the night of August 19, Russia launched drones on Ukrainian peaceful cities and villages. The air defense forces managed to shoot down 15 out of 17 “Shahed” drones.