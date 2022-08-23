Russian invaders accumulate military equipment on territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP – Enerhoatom

Latest news Ukraine

According to Enerhoatom, 2 more armoured personnel carriers and 6 special trucks were delivered on August 22.

“The Russians are stockpiling equipment on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and have increased the number of soldiers at the station. On August 22, the occupiers additionally brought two armoured personnel carriers and six special trucks to the station’s repair zone,” Enerhoatom informs. “In total, more than 40 units of military equipment are now stationed on the territory of the station.”

In particular, 16 military vehicles are located near the first power unit, and 7 near the second. The occupiers drove another 12 pieces of equipment under the overpass.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags