Russian invaders accumulate military equipment on territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP – Enerhoatom

According to Enerhoatom, 2 more armoured personnel carriers and 6 special trucks were delivered on August 22.

“The Russians are stockpiling equipment on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and have increased the number of soldiers at the station. On August 22, the occupiers additionally brought two armoured personnel carriers and six special trucks to the station’s repair zone,” Enerhoatom informs. “In total, more than 40 units of military equipment are now stationed on the territory of the station.”

In particular, 16 military vehicles are located near the first power unit, and 7 near the second. The occupiers drove another 12 pieces of equipment under the overpass.