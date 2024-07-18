King Charles III met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

King Charles III of the United Kingdom met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Blenheim Palace, on the margins of the European Political Community summit.

As reported by the British royal family on X.

Today The King received the President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa following the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace.



The gathering saw 46 European leaders discuss a range of international challenges, opportunities and our common values.



— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2024

The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the British people and His Majesty’s government, emphasizing that the United Kingdom remains one of Ukraine’s closest and most important allies.

As noted on the website of the Office of the President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked King Charles III and the entire Royal Family for their support of the Ukrainian people and their attention to Ukrainians who have found temporary refuge in the United Kingdom.

Zelenskyy urges partners to show bravery

Ukraine’s allies should continue supplying weapons to Kyiv and not break ranks in supporting the embattled country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday 18 July while taking part in the European Political Community summit that gathered 47 national leaders in the UK.

He also called on countries to lift remaining restrictions on Kyiv’s using Western-made weapons on Russian territory. The US and other countries have insisted that donated weapon not be used to hit most targets inside Russia, fearing such strikes would draw a reaction from Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“The more effective our air defense is, the more helpless Putin will be,” Zelenskyy said. “The fewer restrictions we have on the use of effective weapons, the more Russia will seek peace. Military airfields from which Russian jets take off with bombs against our cities, our people, our children, and the launch sites of Russian missiles — all these must be destroyed.”

In addition, the President of Ukraine said that “this will not only eliminate some targets but will also reduce Russia’s capability to continue this war. Your bravery might be decisive for peace.”

He warned that Russia may try to approach individual countries to undermine the pro-Ukraine alliance. This could involve “trying to tempt or pressure you or blackmail you so that one of you betrays the rest,” he said.

