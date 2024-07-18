Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy joins European leaders at UK summit to bolster Ukraine support

Zelenskyy participates in the 4th European Political Community summit in the UK, addressing Ukraine support, bilateral meetings, and security agreements. Starmer hosts the event, welcoming 47 heads of state.
byYuri Zoria
18/07/2024
2 minute read
president zelenskyy arrives uk summit european leaders ukraine's volodymyr 18 july 2024 telegram/zelenskyy official zelensky
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in the UK on 18 July 2024. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskyy Official.
Zelenskyy joins European leaders at UK summit to bolster Ukraine support

The 4th European Political Community summit commenced in the United Kingdom on 18 July, bringing together 47 heads of state and government from across Europe. Hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, the event focuses on three main themes: protecting democracy, regulating migration, and improving energy cooperation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is participating in the gathering, where he will conduct several bilateral meetings.

In his opening remarks, Starmer welcomed the leaders and emphasized the need to confirm “steadfast support” for Ukraine. He referenced Zelenskyy’s previous request for additional air defenses before the new school year, stating:

“That really struck me because returning to school after the summer break, that should be a moment of joy, of excitement for children, new uniforms, new exercise books, saying how much their friends have grown over the summer holidays and reuniting with friends. How could anyone consider that a target?”

Addressing the summit, Zelenskyy warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin might attempt to approach individual countries or parties to undermine the group, potentially “trying to tempt or pressure you or blackmail you so that one of you betrays the rest,” SkyNews reports.

He emphasized that the use of Western weapons has not escalated the war with Russia and called for fewer restrictions on Ukraine’s use of these armaments, saying,

“The fewer restrictions we have on the use of effective weapons, the more Russia will seek peace.”

Zelenskyy specifically appealed to the US, UK, France, Germany, Poland, and “other friends” to provide additional resources, particularly for shooting down drones. He concluded by urging nations to continue their diplomatic support for Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy’s Telegram message, his UK visit includes meetings with King Charles III, Prime Minister Starmer, government officials, and defense company executives. He plans to sign an intergovernmental agreement on supporting Ukraine’s defense industry and discuss future defense cooperation.

This marks the fourth European Political Community summit, with the first having taken place in Prague, Czech Republic, on 6 October 2022.

In January 2024, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a security agreement that provides for a 100-year partnership, annual additional assistance for 10 years, and automatic provision of weapons to Ukraine in the event of any aggression.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!