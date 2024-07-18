Zelenskyy joins European leaders at UK summit to bolster Ukraine support

The 4th European Political Community summit commenced in the United Kingdom on 18 July, bringing together 47 heads of state and government from across Europe. Hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, the event focuses on three main themes: protecting democracy, regulating migration, and improving energy cooperation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is participating in the gathering, where he will conduct several bilateral meetings.

In his opening remarks, Starmer welcomed the leaders and emphasized the need to confirm “steadfast support” for Ukraine. He referenced Zelenskyy’s previous request for additional air defenses before the new school year, stating:

“That really struck me because returning to school after the summer break, that should be a moment of joy, of excitement for children, new uniforms, new exercise books, saying how much their friends have grown over the summer holidays and reuniting with friends. How could anyone consider that a target?”

Addressing the summit, Zelenskyy warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin might attempt to approach individual countries or parties to undermine the group, potentially “trying to tempt or pressure you or blackmail you so that one of you betrays the rest,” SkyNews reports.

He emphasized that the use of Western weapons has not escalated the war with Russia and called for fewer restrictions on Ukraine’s use of these armaments, saying,

“The fewer restrictions we have on the use of effective weapons, the more Russia will seek peace.”

Zelenskyy specifically appealed to the US, UK, France, Germany, Poland, and “other friends” to provide additional resources, particularly for shooting down drones. He concluded by urging nations to continue their diplomatic support for Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy’s Telegram message, his UK visit includes meetings with King Charles III, Prime Minister Starmer, government officials, and defense company executives. He plans to sign an intergovernmental agreement on supporting Ukraine’s defense industry and discuss future defense cooperation.

This marks the fourth European Political Community summit, with the first having taken place in Prague, Czech Republic, on 6 October 2022.

In January 2024, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a security agreement that provides for a 100-year partnership, annual additional assistance for 10 years, and automatic provision of weapons to Ukraine in the event of any aggression.

