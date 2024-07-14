Zelenskyy announces new security pacts with Czechia, Slovenia, Ireland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced three upcoming bilateral security agreements with Czechia, Slovenia, and Ireland. These agreements build on a series of recent pacts aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities and international support.

To date, Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with 23 countries and the European Union, with the United Kingdom being the first to finalize an agreement.

In a video address shared on Facebook, Zelenskyy said that this week, Ukraine has already signed security agreements with Poland, Luxembourg, and Romania.

“Now the team is working on new documents. There will be agreements with Czechia and Slovenia. And after meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland [Simon Harris], we decided to prepare an agreement as well,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president emphasized the practical nature of these agreements, stating they cover “weapons for our soldiers, the work of defense companies in Ukraine and with Ukraine, and support for our recovery.”

Zelenskyy also highlighted the Ukraine Compact treaty, approved at a recent NATO summit in Washington, which provides concrete support for Ukraine’s defense efforts. The treaty led to long-term commitments on military assistance, additional air defense systems, and progress on the transfer of F-16 aircraft.

The push for bilateral security agreements stems from a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, agreed upon by G7 leaders at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023. This declaration outlined a framework for countries to establish long-term security commitments with Ukraine in exchange for Ukraine’s commitment to internal reforms.

Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of recent security guarantees, stating they bolster Ukraine’s defense but do not replace the goal of NATO membership.

