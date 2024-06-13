Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK announces 50 new sanctions to further “degrade Putin’s war machine”

In coordinated action with G7 partners, the UK announced 50 new sanctions designations and specifications targeting Russia’s shadow fleet, financial institutions, and military suppliers to weaken Putin’s ability to fund his war in Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
13/06/2024
2 minute read
ukrainian flag flies over uk pm's office downing street 25 february 2022 day after russia started its full-scale invasion ukraine / 10 simon dawson solidarity people following russia's
The Ukrainian flag flies over the UK PM’s office on Downing Street on 25 February 2022, a day after Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Flickr / No 10 Downing Street / Simon Dawson.
UK announces 50 new sanctions to further “degrade Putin’s war machine”

The UK Government has announced a new package of 50 sanctions designations and specifications aimed at degrading Russia’s ability to fund and sustain its illegal war in Ukraine. The measures, announced while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends the G7 Leaders Summit in Italy, are part of coordinated action with the UK’s G7 partners to support Ukraine.

These new sanctions target various entities and individuals involved in Russia’s war effort. Notably, the UK has imposed its first sanctions on vessels in Putin’s “shadow fleet,” used by Russia to circumvent existing sanctions and continue trade in Russian oil. The UK is also targeting suppliers of munitions, machine tools, microelectronics, and logistics to Russia’s military, including entities based in China, Israel, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye, as well as ships transporting military goods from North Korea to Russia.

Furthermore, the sanctions crack down on institutions at the heart of Russia’s financial system, such as the Moscow Stock Exchange, in coordination with the United States, which designated the exchange a day earlier, on 12 June.

UK Prime Minister Sunak emphasized that the UK will “always stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in its fight for freedom,” and that “cutting off [Putin’s] ability to fund a prolonged conflict is absolutely vital.” British Foreign Secretary David Cameron stated that the sanctions are “starving Putin of the revenue he desperately needs to fund his war chest and making it harder to supply his war machine.”

According to the press release, sanctions have deprived Russia of over $400 billion worth of assets and revenues since February 2022, equivalent to four more years of funding for the invasion. The UK has sanctioned over 2,000 individuals and entities under its Russia sanctions regime, including 29 banks accounting for over 90% of the Russian banking sector and over 130 oligarchs and family members with a combined net worth of around £147 billion or $187.6 at the time of the invasion.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts