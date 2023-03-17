China ships rifles, body armor, drone parts to Russia – Politico

Chinese-made Norinco CQ-A rifle. Illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons
Chinese companies, including one connected to the government in Beijing, have sent Russian entities 1,000 assault rifles and other equipment that could be used for military purposes, including drone parts and body armor, according to trade and customs data obtained by Politico.
Politico reports that the shipments took place between June and December 2022, according to the data provided by ImportGenius, a customs data aggregator.
- State-owned China North Industries Group Corporation Limited sent the CQ-A rifles, modeled off of the M16 but tagged as “civilian hunting rifles” in the data.
- Russian entities received 12 shipments of drone parts from Chinese companies and over 12 tons of Chinese body armor, routed via Türkiye, in late 2022, according to the data.
“In addition to drones, Russia has for months relied on other countries, including China, for navigation equipment, satellite imagery, vehicle components and other raw materials to help prop up President Vladimir Putin’s year-old war on Ukraine,” Politico wrote.
