Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Britain announces 100 new sanctions targeting Russian military supply chains

British Foreign Minister David Lammy called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to “a full, unconditional ceasefire” while announcing new sanctions.
byMaria Tril
20/05/2025
3 minute read
U.K. PM Keir Starmer and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
UK PM Keir Starmer and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Britain announces 100 new sanctions targeting Russian military supply chains

Britain announced 100 new sanctions against Russia on 20 May, targeting the country’s military, energy and financial sectors, Reuters reported.

“We urge Putin to agree a full, unconditional ceasefire right away so there can be talks on a just and lasting peace,” British Foreign Minister David Lammy said in a statement.

The sanctions follow what officials described as the biggest drone attack on Ukrainian cities since the war began.

According to the British government, the measures specifically target supply chains of Russian weapons systems, including Iskander missiles, Kremlin-funded information operations, and financial institutions helping Russia evade sanctions.

“We have been clear that delaying peace efforts will only redouble our resolve to help Ukraine to defend itself and use our sanctions to restrict Putin’s war machine,” Lammy said, according to Reuters.

The sanctions also target ships in Russia’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, according to the British announcement.

European leaders had previously threatened new sanctions if Moscow refused to agree to a ceasefire. Ukraine had accepted a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire starting 12 May Reuters reports.

Instead, Putin proposed direct talks with Ukraine “without preconditions” in Türkiye on 15 May. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally attended with a delegation authorized to make decisions, Russia sent only a “low-level” delegation without Putin.

US President Donald Trump declined to impose additional sanctions on Russia, arguing it “could make things worse” and claiming there is “a chance for progress” in negotiations with Moscow.

However, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed after discussions with Trump and European politicians that European countries will increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts