Kharkiv has removed memorial stands featuring the handprints of foreign cultural figures from its central Shevchenko Park. The decision marks a definitive break with remnants of the "Kharkiv Lilac" short film festival, which operated from 2009 to 2013.

The removal reflects the broader process of decolonisation—the systematic elimination of cultural symbols and institutions associated with Russian dominance and influence in Ukrainian society. This includes reassessing cultural partnerships, removing monuments, and reconsidering public space dedicated to figures now seen as complicit in supporting Russian aggression.

According to the report, the public organisation "Decolonisation.Ukraine" announced the removal, noting that the stands contained numerous names of Russian actors and cultural figures.

"In Kharkiv, in Shevchenko Garden, they removed the alley of honoured guests of the Kharkiv Lilac short film festival, which ran from 2009 to 2013. There was a bunch of Russian surnames," the organisation reported.

Andrii Kravchenko, spokesperson for the municipal enterprise "Kharkiv Zelenbuld," explained to Ukrinform that the stands were removed approximately one month ago for repair work. However, he clarified that the plaques featuring handprints of artists who support the war in Ukraine will not be returned.

"The stands were removed about a month ago for maintenance work. But we are not returning the stands with the handprints of artists who support the war in Ukraine," Kravchenko said.

The Kharkiv Lilac operated as an international short film festival, drawing cinema professionals from various countries, including Russia. The festival's honorary president was French actress Mylène Demongeot. The commemorative stands were officially unveiled on 5 December 2011, when Kharkiv Mayor Mikhaiło Dobkin opened them—though the ceremony was marked by a procedural error.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, some of the stands bearing Russian names had been covered. The decision to remove them entirely represents a more permanent rupture with this cultural legacy. The removal signals that the city will not maintain public tributes to figures associated with countries currently engaged in military aggression against Ukraine.