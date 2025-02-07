Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Defense Express: Ukraine downs Russian airbomb with Skyguard-inspired defense system

Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted a Russian KAB near Zaporizhzhia using a modernized Soviet-era defense system, reportedly influenced by Rheinmetall’s Skyguard technology.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
07/02/2025
2 minute read
Glide bombs drop away from a Russian jet. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
Defense Express: Ukraine downs Russian airbomb with Skyguard-inspired defense system

Ukraine achieved a significant milestone in its air defense capabilities by intercepting a Russian guided aerial bomb (KAB) near the city of Zaporizhzhia on 6 January. While the Air Force confirmed this wasn’t their first such interception, reports suggest an “experimental weapon” was used, causing the bomb to crash on the city’s outskirts. The Air Force has maintained operational secrecy around specific methods.

The development follows months of focused efforts to counter these devastating weapons. President Zelenskyy had highlighted this priority in early 2024, and by July, activist Serhii Prytula had signaled the approaching deployment of a specialized Ukrainian counter-weapon.

According to Defense Express’s analysis, one potential system used could be the ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun. Though not originally designed for high-speed targets, its 2.5 km effective range makes it suitable for point defense when expertly operated.

ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun. Photo: Army Inform

The Ukrainian aviation channel Soniashnyk supports this theory, suggesting Ukrainian forces successfully adapted this Soviet-era weapon.

“We’ve never had problems detecting KABs. Even old Soviet radars can spot them,” the channel reported. “The challenge has always been response time and cost—guns have limited range, while missiles are expensive.”

Defense Express highlights that modernizing and automating these anti-aircraft systems could significantly enhance their effectiveness while reducing reliance on operator skills. They cite Rheinmetall’s Skyguard Air Defence as an example, which integrates multiple 35mm GDF007 guns with automated detection and targeting.

Russian forces have increasingly employed guided aerial bombs (KABs) to devastate frontline cities and towns in Ukraine, including Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. These attacks have caused significant civilian casualties and widespread destruction, as KABs are extremely difficult to intercept due to their high velocity, large explosive payloads, and ability to be launched from a distance beyond the range of many Ukrainian air defenses.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts