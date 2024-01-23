President Zelenskyy and European People’s Party chief discuss key issues in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the European People’s Party (EPP) and Chairman of the largest European Parliament group, Manfred Weber, in Kyiv on January 23, 2024.

During the meeting, President Zelenskyy and Chairman Weber discussed the upcoming elections to the European Parliament and the forthcoming EU summit, where a 4-year support plan for Ukraine amounting to 50 billion euros is expected to be approved.

President Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the EPP and the European Parliament for their leadership in supporting Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The two sides also discussed Ukraine’s European integration and the current security situation.

Manfred Weber emphasized that “Ukraine can fully rely on the support of the representatives of the European People’s Party at various levels, especially in communication with foreign leaders,” as reported by the Presidential Office.

Manfred Weber, a German politician, was elected as the President of the European People’s Party (EPP) in June 2022, replacing Donald Tusk, who is currently the Prime Minister of Poland. Weber is well-known for his strong support of Ukraine within the EU, advocating for increased military assistance to Kyiv, including the provision of German Taurus cruise missiles and Ukraine’s membership in the European Union and NATO.