President Zelenskyy and European People’s Party chief discuss key issues in Kyiv

During the meeting, President Zelenskyy and Chairman Weber discussed the upcoming European Parliament elections and the forthcoming EU summit, where a 50 billion euros support plan for Ukraine is set to be approved
byOrysia Hrudka
23/01/2024
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the European People’s Party (EPP) and Chairman of the largest European Parliament group, Manfred Weber, in Kyiv on January 23, 2024.

During the meeting, President Zelenskyy and Chairman Weber discussed the upcoming elections to the European Parliament and the forthcoming EU summit, where a 4-year support plan for Ukraine amounting to 50 billion euros is expected to be approved.

President Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the EPP and the European Parliament for their leadership in supporting Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The two sides also discussed Ukraine’s European integration and the current security situation.

Manfred Weber emphasized that “Ukraine can fully rely on the support of the representatives of the European People’s Party at various levels, especially in communication with foreign leaders,” as reported by the Presidential Office.

Manfred Weber, a German politician, was elected as the President of the European People’s Party (EPP) in June 2022, replacing Donald Tusk, who is currently the Prime Minister of Poland. Weber is well-known for his strong support of Ukraine within the EU, advocating for increased military assistance to Kyiv, including the provision of German Taurus cruise missiles and Ukraine’s membership in the European Union and NATO.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
