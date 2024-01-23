Minister: Some 5,000 trucks left for Poland after Polish truckers suspended border blockade

After Polish truckers suspended their blockade of Ukraine’s border, checkpoints are restoring capacity, with about 5,000 trucks having already left for Poland, according to Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Deputy PM for Recovery and the Minister of Infrastructure. He announced it on Facebook.

Farmers and truckers in Eastern European nations were holding their border-blocking protests, attempting to address local issues by disrupting imports to and exports from Ukraine, a nation currently facing the challenges of the all-out war and Russia’s genocide. The Polish truckers’ blockade lasted for two months and may resume on 1 March.

“Since the suspension of the blockade of the three crossing points Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Hrebenne – Rava-Ruska and Korczowa-Krakivets on 17 January, almost 5,000 trucks have already crossed into Poland. The largest checkpoint, Yahodyn, has already restored its capacity to 600 trucks per day. This figure is even higher than it was before the blockade. The number of trucks leaving through Krakivets and Rava-Ruska is growing,” Kubrakov wrote.

The minister says the fourth major checkpoint Nyzhankovychi – Malhovice is not operating at full capacity as it should pass 150 empty trucks daily.

Kubrakov highlighted ongoing discussions with the Polish government about establishing four new border crossing points in addition to the existing 14. Furthermore, the Vice Prime Minister pointed out that the Polish Government would soon designate Pawel Kowal as the Commissioner for the Reconstruction of Ukraine.