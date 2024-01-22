PM Shmyhal: Ukraine has three key tasks for 2024

During the meeting of the Ukrainian and Polish PMs, Shmyhal and Tusk discussed cooperation in the energy and oil sectors, as well as the implementation of new projects for energy market development.

They emphasized the significant potential for energy collaboration between Ukraine and Poland, including the construction of power lines like “Rivne NPP – Helm” and “Lviv – Krosno,” as well as the importance of creating a new European route for oil supply, potentially involving the “Brody – Adamova Zastava” oil pipelines as part of the Euro-Asian Oil Transport Corridor project, according to a report by Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers.

According to Shmyhal, the Prime Ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral intergovernmental cooperation. In particular, to hold coordinating intergovernmental meetings and intensify the work of the intergovernmental commission.

“Ukraine and Poland are resetting their intergovernmental relations. The reset is taking place on the basis of equality and mutual assistance. On the terms of partnership and a common goal – the independence and prosperity of our countries,” Denys Shmyhal stressed.

Border blockades

PM Shmyhal said his Polish counterpart, Tusk, and he discussed the free movement of goods across the border, the development of border infrastructure and energy cooperation.

“We believe that today the issue has been resolved, the border has been unblocked, and our joint work is working. Ukraine has proposed a mechanism for verifying agricultural exports in line with the European Commission’s decision. This mechanism is already working effectively with Romania and Bulgaria, and we propose to use it in our mutually beneficial relations,” said Denys Shmyhal.

New military aid package

After his meeting with Donald Tusk in Kyiov on 22 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned a new Polish military assistance package for Ukraine: