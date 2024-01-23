Eng
The Latest

Ukraine’s Brave cluster unveils AD Counter FPV system to counter Russian drones

The system, which emits white noise in the 850–940 MHz radio frequency range, renders FPV drones inoperable within a radius of up to 250 meters, even at distances of up to 3,000 meters from operators.
byOrysia Hrudka
23/01/2024
2 minute read
Members of Ukraine’s Brave cluster have unveiled the AD Counter FPV system, a groundbreaking innovation that disrupts radio frequencies to thwart Russian FPV drones, presenting a formidable tool in Ukraine’s defense arsenal.

The introduction of the AD Counter FPV system marks a pivotal advancement in Ukraine’s defense capabilities, offering an effective solution to counter the growing threat posed by Russian FPV drones.

According to the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, the system emits white noise within the 850–940 MHz radio frequency range, rendering FPV drones inoperable by severing their communication link with operators. This disruption can occur within a radius of up to 250 meters, even when the drone and its operator are separated by distances of up to 3,000 meters. The system activates swiftly, requiring just 0.5 seconds to initiate its operation.

Five Ukrainian war startups taking on Russia’s brute force

Ukrainian military forces have already begun actively deploying this technology, considering AD Counter FPV as one of the most efficient portable Radio Electronic Countermeasure (REB) systems available. Notably, this system’s advantages include its lightweight nature, weighing a mere 3 kilograms without a battery and featuring a tripod for easy installation on vehicles.

In response to military requests, developers have also introduced a backpack version of AD Counter FPV, further enhancing its utility in the field. This versatile innovation has proven indispensable to Ukrainian military personnel in their ongoing efforts to counter the threat of hostile FPV drones.

“Brave1” is a cluster in Ukraine dedicated to the development of Defense Tech. It provides developers with financial, informational, and organizational support to gain a technological advantage over the enemy and achieve victory. This support includes testing and codifying military equipment, obtaining grant support, attracting investments, facilitating business development, and ensuring compliance with NATO standards.

