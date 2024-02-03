Media: Estonia sends more Javelin anti-tank systems, machine guns to Ukraine

On 3 February, Estonia announced Javelin anti-tank systems, machine guns, and ammunition for small arms arrived in Ukraine as a part of a new $86 million aid package for the country.

The anti-tank-guided missile systems, including Javelins, have proven to be highly effective against Russian tanks and armored vehicles, particularly in the first year of the war, due to their precision targeting, formidable penetration capabilities, and ability to neutralize the enemy’s equipment from a safe distance.

“I am glad that another assistance package has arrived in Ukraine, and Ukrainian defenders are using it,” said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

The ministry added that the exact number of the weapons and the timing of the delivery weren’t disclosed for security reasons.

“The recent events in Europe show that the sending of important missiles and other military aid to Ukraine continues on a large scale, and this time, along with our allies, we send a clear message to the Kremlin that we will continue to support Ukraine until a victorious end,” the Estonian defense minister stressed.

Since 2022, Estonia has contributed nearly €500 million, approximately 1.4% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), in military aid to Ukraine.

In January 2023, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said that Estonia had pledged to provide military assistance to Ukraine, allocating 0.25% of its GDP over the next four years.

The announcement came during a meeting between Klimenkov and key Estonian defense officials, including Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm and Director of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments Magnus-Valdemar Saar.

Expressing gratitude for Estonia’s unwavering support, the deputy defense minister specifically acknowledged the country’s commitment to Ukraine’s independence.

“Our partners, like no one else, understand the danger emanating from Russia. Over the next four years, 0.25% of Estonia’s GDP will be provided to Ukraine as military aid. We appreciate Estonia’s support in the creation of an artillery coalition and an IT coalition and the launch of the Tallinn Mechanism to strengthen cyber support for Ukraine. Our partnership with Estonia is of great importance to us. Together, we will continue to strengthen our mutual ties for the benefit of both countries,” he stated.

Recently, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has urged Europe to prepare for a possible military threat from Russia on the eastern flank of NATO.

In an interview with The Times, Kallas referenced intelligence assessments from Estonia, indicating that Russia would need three to five years to reestablish a military threat along the borders of NATO’s eastern members after a hypothetical ceasefire in Ukraine.

