Russian air attack caused partial blackout in Kryvyi Rih as Ukraine downs 9/14 drones

On the night of 3 February, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 14 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze UAVs. Ukrainian air defense destroyed nine drones, as reported by Ukraine’s Air Force.

Similar to the night before, the Russian forces launched a majority of Shahed drones at energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing a blackout for nearly 15,000 residents.

According to Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, one of the drones struck an energetic facility in the city, causing a blackout in several neighborhoods.

As of 7:00, approx 7,500 customers are without power in the Metalurhiinyi district of Kryvyi Rih. The power outage also affected two boiler houses, impacting not only the Metalurhiinyi district but parts of the Saksahanskyi and Dovhyntsivskyi districts as well.

Additionally, the attack disrupted the local tramway line, causing a temporary halt in tram and trolleybus services, though these have since been restored.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, specified that approximately 15,000 Oblast residents were left without electricity due to Russian air attacks. According to him, about 43,000 customers in Kryvyi Rih are also without heating and partly water due to the power outage of two boiler houses in the city.

The Ukrainian Air Force has specified that, in addition to deploying Shahed drones, Russian forces also launched two Kh-59 guided missiles from the Belgorod Oblast in Russia. Further details on the incident were not provided.

