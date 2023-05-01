Missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk oblast leaves 25 injured, including 3 children

A missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, has resulted in injuries to 25 people, including three children, the head of the military administration of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Serhiy Lysak reported. The incident occurred following a series of air raid alerts announced throughout the country around 2:30-3:00 a.m.

Lysak stated, “The enemy attacked with missiles. Seven of them were shot down by the military air command ‘East.’ However, there were still hits. Pavlohrad district was affected.”

All Russian missiles and UAVs in Kyiv airspace were destroyed by Ukraine’s air defense forces. The missiles were launched by Russian strategic aircraft Tu-95MS, and the attack was synchronized with drone strikes.

During the night, explosions were reported in Kyiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv Oblasts. The Kyiv Oblast Administration stated that air defenses were active in response to the attacks.

Kyiv City Mil Administration: "Preliminary data show that all enemy missiles and UAVs were destroyed in Kyiv airspace by our air defense forces" Missiles were launched by Russian strategic aircraft Tu-95MS, the attack was synchronized with drone strikeshttps://t.co/6aJBbWSY1B — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 1, 2023

The missile attack in Pavlohrad district caused damage to an industrial enterprise, leading to a fire that has since been extinguished by emergency services. Additionally, 19 apartment buildings, 25 private homes, six educational institutions, and five stores were severely damaged.

Destruction was also reported in surrounding communities. In Verbkivska, nearly 40 residential buildings were damaged, while two were affected in Yurivska. In Mezhyritska, a school was damaged as well.

Tags: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian missile attacks, Russian missile strikes, Ukraine's civilian casualties