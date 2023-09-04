Russian forces target Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts in overnight attacks

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of 4 September, the Russian army launched 32 Shahed drones from the southern and southeastern direction (Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and Russia’s port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the Azov Sea coast) towards Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 23 drones, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported.

17 Shahed drones were shot down over Odesa Oblast, head of Odesa Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

“Russian terrorists carried out a 3.5-hour-long attack using strike drones in the southern part of the Odesa Oblast,” Kiper wrote on his Telegram channel.

Drones hit warehouses and enterprises in several settlements in the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast. The falling debris of the downed drones also caused several fires on the territory of civilian facilities, Kiper said.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, drones hit an infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

“An infrastructure facility in the Dnipro district was hit. A fire broke out there. The consequences are being clarified,” Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

