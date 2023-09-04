Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Russian forces target Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts in overnight attacks

On the night of 4 September, the Russian army attacked Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts with 32 Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 23 drones. Enterprises and infrastructure facilities were struck.
byIryna Voichuk
04/09/2023
odesa drone attack
Prosecutor’s Office of Odesa Oblast
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of 4 September, the Russian army launched 32 Shahed drones from the southern and southeastern direction (Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and Russia’s port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the Azov Sea coast) towards Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 23 drones, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported.

17 Shahed drones were shot down over Odesa Oblast, head of Odesa Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

“Russian terrorists carried out a 3.5-hour-long attack using strike drones in the southern part of the Odesa Oblast,” Kiper wrote on his Telegram channel.

Drones hit warehouses and enterprises in several settlements in the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast. The falling debris of the downed drones also caused several fires on the territory of civilian facilities, Kiper said.

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack in Odesa Oblast. Prosecutor’s Office of Odesa Oblast

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, drones hit an infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

“An infrastructure facility in the Dnipro district was hit. A fire broke out there. The consequences are being clarified,” Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Russia targets Odesa river ports with 25 kamikaze drones, Ukraine downs 22 of those

