Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast kills one

byOlena Mukhina
03/09/2023
1 minute read
russian invaders
Meeting of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of Luhansk in Novoaidar in the course of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 6 March 2022. Wikimedia Commons
On 3 September, a Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast killed one and injured four civilians, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

“At around 6 p.m., the occupiers shelled residential buildings in Bilozerka. A family came under enemy attack. Unfortunately, a 35-year-old man died. His 36-year-old wife and 9-year-old daughter were injured and hospitalized. A 37-year-old local resident received facial injuries,” said the governor.

In addition, Prokudin said Russian troops hit the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson. A 77-year-old man received shrapnel injuries in the attack and was hospitalized.

