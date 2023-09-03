Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast kills one

On 3 September, a Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast killed one and injured four civilians, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

“At around 6 p.m., the occupiers shelled residential buildings in Bilozerka. A family came under enemy attack. Unfortunately, a 35-year-old man died. His 36-year-old wife and 9-year-old daughter were injured and hospitalized. A 37-year-old local resident received facial injuries,” said the governor.

In addition, Prokudin said Russian troops hit the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson. A 77-year-old man received shrapnel injuries in the attack and was hospitalized.