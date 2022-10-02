German Defense Minister visited Ukraine

On Oct. 1, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht came to Ukraine first time since Russia started a full-scale invasion on an unannounced visit. She met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in the city of Odesa, south of Ukraine, reported Reznikov on Twitter.

The German Defense Minister promised that Ukraine will receive the first of several IRIS-T air defense systems in the next couple of days.

Earlier, Germany supplied Ukraine with a 30 Gepard self-propelled air defense systems, and 6000 ammunition for them which help to protect Odesa’s critical infrastructure from Russian missile attacks.

“We discussed the current geopolitical and security situation, Mrs. Minister was happy to talk to our soldiers and see the Gepard system on combat duty,” said Reznikov.