German Defense Minister visited Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

On Oct. 1, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht came to Ukraine first time since Russia started a full-scale invasion on an unannounced visit. She met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in the city of Odesa, south of Ukraine, reported Reznikov on Twitter.

The German Defense Minister promised that Ukraine will receive the first of several IRIS-T air defense systems in the next couple of days.

Earlier, Germany supplied Ukraine with a 30 Gepard self-propelled air defense systems, and 6000 ammunition for them which help to protect Odesa’s critical infrastructure from Russian missile attacks.

“We discussed the current geopolitical and security situation, Mrs. Minister was happy to talk to our soldiers and see the Gepard system on combat duty,” said Reznikov.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags