Freedom of Russia insurgents claim they are “moving forward” in Russia’s Belgorod region

The fighters of the Freedom of Russia legion, a Ukrainian-backed unit where only Russian citizens in opposition to the current regime are fighting, claimed they destroyed a “troops concentration” in the Russian town of Shebekino, Belgorod region, and “continue moving forward.”

They showed the video of smoke in Shebekino, where their second incursion to Russia began on 1 June 2023.

The Freedom of Russia fighters also claimed they were still fighting in the proximity of Shebekino as of the morning of 2 April, despite rumors they conducted only a limited operation on 1 April and withdrew.

According to Ukraine’s Center of the National Resistance, which coordinates various partisan movements, Russia has already redeployed the detachment of the 322nd center of the Russian Special Operations Forces “Senezh” to the Belgorod region.

As was reported, Russian pro-Ukrainian fighters of the Freedom of Russia and Russian Volunteer Corps conducted an operation on the Russian Belgorod region on 1 June 2023, destroying several pieces of equipment and damaging the administration buildings.

Tags: Belgorod Oblast, Ukrainian attacks inside Russia