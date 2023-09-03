Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian shelling of Sumy Oblast kills Ukrainian police officer

byOlena Mukhina
03/09/2023
The image shows the aftermath of the Russian attack on the city of Romny in Sumy Oblast. Source: Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko
On 2 September, Russian forces shelled the town of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast with artillery.

At the time, police officers were documenting evidence of the previous Russian attack. One police officer was killed, and two others were injured and hospitalized, the Prosecutor General’s Office informed.

According to the investigation, the occupiers launched their attacks on Sumy Oblast from the territory of Russia. In addition, one civilian was injured. As a result of the enemy’s attack, two buildings and a car were damaged.

Ukraine has launched an investigation into violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder by Russian troops.

