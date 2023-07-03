Russian drone attack kills two, injures 19 in Sumy (update)

The aftermath of the Russian 3 July drone attack on Sumy. Source: Regional Military Administration.



On 3 July, a Russian drone attack on the city of Sumy killed one and injured 16 civilians.

According to the Regional Military Administration, four Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones hit two residential buildings and an administrative building in the city.

Currently, State Emergency Service employees continue extinguishing a fire. Medical and psychological assistance is being provided to the victims of the attack.

Update: two civilians were killed and 19 were injured in the Russian drone attack on Sumy, said Regional Military Administration.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: attack, Shahed, Shaheds, Sumy, Ukraine