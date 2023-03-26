Trostianets city marks the anniversary of its liberation from Russian troops

Trostianets city in Sumy Oblast. Image by travel.trostyanets.com

Russian troops entered the town of Trostianets in Sumy Oblast on 1 March 2022. On 26 March, the Ukrainian Army cleaned Trostianets from Russian invaders. Today, the city marks the anniversary of its liberation from the occupiers.

During a speech dedicated to the events, Oleg Nemchinov, the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, praised the bravery of the people of Trostianets, saying, “Trostianets is not just a hero city but a city of heroes!”

The government official emphasized that Ukraine would punish Russian war criminals who fired at hospitals from tanks, captured, tortured, and killed activists, or those in military leadership who gave illegal orders.

