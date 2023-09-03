Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia attacks ten Ukrainian regions over 24 hours

byOlena Mukhina
03/09/2023
1 minute read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko
Russian troops have attacked ten oblasts of Ukraine with drones, artillery, and mortars over the last 24 hours, according to regional military administrations.

Over 92 explosions have been heard in Chernihiv Oblast, which borders Russia, but no casualties have been reported.

Russian mortar fire on Sumy Oblast killed one and injured six civilians. As a result of the attack, a local building, cars, and objects of critical infrastructure were damaged.

Occupiers 1332 times targeted settlements in Donetsk Oblast. The houses, cars, and local cemetery were damaged, two civilians were killed, and two were injured.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian troops 79 times hit villages and towns, injured four civilians, and killed 43-year-old man.

