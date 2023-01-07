Russians transferred 300 Luhansk, Donetsk children to Moscow for “medical treatment”

300 children from occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts were sent to Moscow for “medical treatment,” the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration reports referring to the Russian occupation authorities of these areas.
“These are official data from the city administration [of occupied Luhansk]. It is hard to imagine how many children from our region were deported to other settlements of the Russian Federation under the pretext of hospitalization,” the Administration says.
According to the Administration, last fall, field teams of Russian doctors conducted medical examinations of children in almost every city of the occupied Luhansk Oblast, and in some places, even school teachers were collecting money from children for the opportunity to be examined. 300 of those examined were sent to Moscow hospitals by special vehicles or medical aviation
“The patients were taken to Moscow, where they continued to undergo treatment and rehabilitation. Before the arrival of the occupiers, children and parents had no idea of their dire situation,” the Administration notes.
